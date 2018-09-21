The Sept. 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A proposal from the Bureau of Land Management regarding the wild horse herd was greeted with applause from about 100 people at the Fish Springs firehouse on Thursday night. There's still some negotiations to do, but the issue has moved forward light years from July.

Tonight's federal fun is 6 p.m. in Pine View Estates where the U.S. Department of Agriculture will announce funding of the sewer line to replace the community's failed treatment plant. That's a huge deal for the Pine Nuts' largest single community.

The big Republican picnic is Saturday at Dangberg Historic Home Ranch Park. I get the feeling tickets might still be available at douglasgop.org.

Recommended Stories For You

We've had snow on the last day of summer, but I can guarantee that's not happening today. In fact, it might be the warmest day of the week with a high of 84 degrees. Expect the wind out of the southwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon. There's not an overnight freeze in sight over the next week.

The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Learn more about them at http://www.cvmchospital.org

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com