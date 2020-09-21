The Sept. 21, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Finally, a view of the Carson Range from Foothill that doesn't require peering through the smoke.

Genoa, Nev. — It’s pine nut harvest season on Nevada’s public lands. Families can gather up to 25 pounds of pine nuts on BLM and Humboldt-Toiyabe lands without a permit. Keep in mind that doesn’t include Washoe Tribe allotment lands. Call the Carson District Office 885-6000.

Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported over the weekend, bringing Douglas County to 27 active cases as of Sunday night. The county has had 294 cases and one death since March. Community testing is 8-11 a.m. Thursday at the Sunridge Fire Station.

Air quality is moderate this morning at 79, though the bar graph shows it creeping up a bit from last night. Visibility at Minden-Tahoe Airport is 10 miles.

Firefighters have a line around 84 percent of the Slink Fire and should have it contained by Saturday. There are a few corners on the fire’s southwestern flank that are still smoldering.

Expect hazy conditions and a high temperature of 84 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

