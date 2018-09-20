The Sept. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A spark from a piece of machinery cutting straw sent a big old smoke plume into the sky north of Minden around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was extinguished pretty quickly and I'm told nothing of value was lost.

Representatives of the Bureau of Land Management will attend tonight's meeting updating residents on the status of the Pinenut wild horse herd 6 p.m. at the Fish Springs Fire House.

A truck ban on several Chambers Field streets and the new floodplain management ordinance are up for second readings at today's Douglas County commissioners meeting 1:30 p.m. in Stateliine.

Tonight is the last Third Thursday Wine Walk 4:30-7:30 p.m. You can get tickets at Big Daddy's Bicycles on the Millerville end of town and at the Gardnerville Station in the S-Curve.

The wine walk is a fundraiser for Main St. Gardnerville, which is celebrating its 10thanniversary at Heritage Park 7:30 p.m. with coffee and dessert. There will also be music and a food truck.

Expect more of the same for weather today with the high hitting 79 degrees and light and variable winds 5-10 mph out of the northeast.

