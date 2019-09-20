The Sept. 20 R-C Morning Report

It's not over Buffalo, but John Flaherty's photo of the moon setting in southern Douglas County gets the point across.

Moon over Topaz

Genoa, Nev. — Carson Valley Community Theatre’s production of “Moon Over Buffalo” opens 7:30 p.m. tonight at the CVIC Hall for it’s two-weekend run. You can buy tickets at the Copeland box office 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at showtix4u.com.

The 20thannual Markleeville Creek Day is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Email Taylor Norton at awg.snap.rm@gmailif you plan on helping out and don’t forget your work gloves.

In the Valley, the Monarch Conservation Workshop is 1-4:30 p.m. at the River Fork Ranch in Genoa. They’d also like notice you’re dropping by at michelle_hunt@fws.gov

Despite the frost advisory, most of Carson Valley didn’t get down below 32 degrees this morning with the exception of Minden-Tahoe Airport, which was at 28 degrees at 6 a.m. It was actually colder on Tuesday morning.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be concerned about keeping the tomatoes alive much longer. I may repeat last winter’s experiment to bring mine to see if I can keep them alive for another season.

Today expect sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees. The danger of frost should pass by 8 a.m. The wind is expected to remain calm at 5 mph.

