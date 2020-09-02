The Sept. 2, 2020, R-C Morning Report

I was hoping not to need this photo taken of David Walley's Hot Springs from Muller Lane, but here the smoke is back again.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The school district got a break from the coronavirus reports on Tuesday, sort of. Superintendent Keith Lewis said they had two cases reported late Monday, bringing the district total to seven. Two active cases were reported on Tuesday night, according to Carson City Health an Human Services.

Minden town board members will work on Seeman Pond at their regular meeting 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue. The town has $350,000 and $800,000 in estimated improvements, so there’s going to be some cutting.

Town Board members will also review an Attorney General’s finding that their session on the master plan violated the Nevada Open Meeting Law last year because they talked about the Park development agreement. Planning and county commissioners rescinded the action on Sept. 5, 2019, and then redid it, according to the opinion issued last month.

Genoans will be talking about installing a radar speed limit sign south of town on Foothill Road. They’re getting a donation to pay for the sign from Friends of Genoa. The Genoa Town Board meets virtually at 5:30 p.m. You can find out how to participate at http://www.genoanevada.org

I wish I could say the smoke was gone again today, but it isn’t with air quality hitting unhealthy for sensitive groups today. This time it’s curling around from the south, which means Carson and Reno are liable to be next.

Today will be hot and hazy with the high temperature forecast to hit 94 degrees as the heat wave settles in. Minden could hit the century mark on Sunday. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com