The Sept. 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Our deepest condolences to the family of Cameron Park resident Chaitanya Datla, 33, the missing man whose body was recovered from Lake Tahoe with the aid of the Douglas County submersible. We hope the donation of that device has helped a family begin to heal after a tragic loss.

The Carson Valley Art Center is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-6 p.m. today at 1644 Highway 395 in Minden in the old Tahoe Ridge Winery building.

Douglas High is hosting a speech and debate tournament Friday and Saturday and coordinator Karen Heine is looking for folks to watch and score the students. They're doing public speaking 3-8:30 p.m. Friday and debate 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The volunteers get dinner on Friday night. Text Heine at 775-790-0659 if you're interested.

The aspens are just starting to turn in Hope Valley and the weather up there was gorgeous on Tuesday. In the Valley today expect sunny skies, a high of 79 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, which is just enough to stir up the rabbitbrush.

