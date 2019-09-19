The Sept. 19 R-C Morning Report

Tahoe Douglas Fire District posted this photo of traffic backed up on Highway 50 to their twitter feed on Wednesday. Expect delays through Stateline over the coming weeks.

50 Traffic

Genoa, Nev. — A contract for a group medical and hospital service plan with Hometown Health contains a 9-percent increase for county employees in 2020. Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to discuss renewal of the contract at their 1:30 p.m. meeting in Stateline today.

Today’s meeting is quite short, timing out at an hour or so. Two presentations, one on the Highway 50 plan and the other on a work-based learning program being piloted in Douglas County kick off the meeting.

It might be a good idea to avoid Highway 50 through Stateline for a while as NV Energy started work on the underground electric vaults on Wednesday, backing up traffic to Round Hill. Both westbound lanes are closed through Oct. 11. It’s the same location where the Easter 2018 explosion shut down the highway.

Tonight is the last wine walk of the season in beautiful downtown Gardnerville. A Wildflower owner Lori Gabelman and Sharon Owens Avey will be providing a free rose to the first 50 women who sign up. The wind walk is 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tickest are available at Gardnerville Station or Big Daddy’s Bike & Brews.

It might be a good idea to wear a jacket at today’s Wine Walk beause it could be a tad brisk. The forecast is calling for a chance of showers after 11 a.m. with a high of 62 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com