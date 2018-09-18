The Sept. 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today is the second to the last Esmeralda Avenue Farmers Markets 4-8 p.m. in Minden. Both the Lampe Park and Genoa farmers markets have already wrapped up for the season. Another sign summer is waning.

Rocky Barth says Bella Vista Farm still has vegetables and is rebooting to lettuce 2.0, thanks to their greenhouses. Located at 2685 Billy's Road in Johnson Lane 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The Douglas County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife meets 5:30 p.m. today in the Carson Valley Medical Center Room of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. They'll be offering recommendations on several items before the state board meeting in Las Vegas Sept. 21-22.

It felt hotter than the 81-degree high temperature for Monday. Today's high is forecast to hit 79 degrees under sunny skies, with the winds out of the west 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

