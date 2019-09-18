The Sept. 18 R-C Morning Report

Mist gathers along the river in Genoa on Tuesday morning. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Retired Marine Julio Cervantes was confirmed as the motorcyclist, who died last week on Mottsville Lane. A memorial service was held for him at the Genoa Bar on Saturday.

The Douglas County Audit Committee meets 2 p.m. today to hear a proposal from OpenGov to expand the use of its services and a quarterly update on the internal audit. The committee meets at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.

The Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority meets 9:30 a.m. today at the Reclamation Plant to discuss issuing $9 million in bonds for work on the aeration basin. According to the state, none of the grant is for any sort of pond construction.

A Lake wind advisory has been issued for 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. today at Lake Tahoe with wave heights of up to 2 feet mostly on the northern and eastern shores. Forecasters say small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off the Lake.

There’s a chance we’ll see more rain after 11 a.m. today, but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 68 degrees. The southwest wind will pick up to 15-20 mph this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com