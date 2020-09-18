The Sept. 18, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The sun was a red ball as it set on Wednesday. Here's hoping the sun sets on the smoke that's socked in the Valley this week.

Ed Kleiner/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Sample ballots are expected to go into the mail today for delivery over the next few days. If you don’t see yours by next week, check your registration at govotedouglas.com. Actual ballots should go into the mail next week.

Douglas added a half dozen new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the county up to 22 active out of 283 total. Community testing returns to East Fork Station No. 12 in Sunridge on Sept. 24.

Air quality in the Gardnerville Ranchos is down to 115 as of 4 a.m. today, which while unhealthy for sensitive groups, is like fresh air after a spring rain compared to Thursday. Visibility at the airport is at 7 miles this morning.

The dense smoke advisory has been extended until 11 a.m. today. The air quality has tended to decrease in the morning, so we’ll see what it does today. I wager kids are going to school today.

For a red flag warning day, we didn’t get all that much wind on Thursday. The warning for critical fire danger continues through 11 p.m. today. Let’s give firefighters and ourselves a break by being careful with open flame today.

There’s a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. today with a high temperature of 78 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com