The Sept. 17 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County is home to four 5-star schools, including both public high schools. Zephyr Cove Elementary School edged out Douglas High by a point for the county's top index score with 90.5. We also have three two-star schools, including Jacks Valley, Scarselli and Pau-Wa-Lu.

I got wind that some folks parked at the Fay-Luther Trailhead were the victims of a smash & grab vehicle burglary on Sunday afternoon. There's not much you can do to prevent someone from breaking your window to steal your stuff, except not have anything in there to steal.

One of the advantages to living in an agricultural community is a thriving 4-H program. Sign-ups for 4-H are 6:30 tonight at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church. It's not all about animals, but there're a lot of animals.

This last week of summer should be beautiful with highs around 80 degrees and lows in the 40s. Today expect a high of 79 degrees with the southwest wind picking up to 5-10 mph this afternoon.

