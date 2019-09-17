The Sept. 17 R-C Morning Report

East Fork firefighters work a brush fire in the rain next to the Gardnerville Walmart on Monday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Windy Monday

Genoa, Nev. — Text to 911 are among the advances on the agenda for today’s 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee meeting 10 a.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden. With the increased surcharge that started Jan. 1, the system actually has enough money to make its budget and put some aside for capital projects.

A proposal to implement a one-day fishing license for youth, including making the license available online, will be discussed at the Douglas County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife. The board meets 5:30 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

A 58-mile wind gust was recorded at the Fish Springs Firehouse around 12:20 p.m. Monday. A weather watcher in the Ranchos reported a quarter inch. My own admittedly less than scientific measurement in Genoa resulted in an inch of rain.

I’ve got two outdoor thermometers, one of which is telling me it’s definitely 32 degrees out and the other is saying it’s 35 degrees out. For the sake of my tomatoes, I’m hoping the latter is the right one.

After a manic Monday, weather for Constitution Day should be mild with the high hitting 71 degrees and the breeze picking up out of the west 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Showers are back in the forecast for Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com.