The Sept. 16, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The normally white walls of Gardnerville Elementary are tinted by smoke on Tuesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — School closures due to “very unhealthy” air quality spread to Lake Tahoe today. Both Lake and Valley schools are closed as students shift to distance learning, Superintendent Keith Lewis said. Students requiring meals may pick them up 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The air quality index in the Gardnerville Ranchos was at 231 as of 5 a.m. today. The Johnson Lane sensor was showing 234 at 4 a.m. and is climbing, giving residents another reason to wear a mask.

The closure of Mottsville Lane for a half-hour on Tuesday to repaint the yellow stripe prompted some questions on social media. Expect county roads to be closed briefly over the next couple of weeks as crews touch up the centerlines.

The largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases across the four Western Nevada cases largely spared Douglas County. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 31 confirmed active cases on Tuesday, only one of which was a Douglas resident.

Douglas was down to eight active cases on Sept. 11, but has since added seven more. As of Tuesday, the county has had 275 total cases and one death since March. Community testing is 8-11 a.m. today at Mills Park and is back in Sunridge 8-11 a.m. Sept. 24.

The annual Trick or Treat Safety Street will move to the Douglas County Fairgrounds noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, where there will be lots of room to social distance and everyone should be wearing a mask that day, anyway. Entry is $4.

The smoke advisory was extended to 5 p.m. today, and I expect will be extended to Thursday sometime this afternoon. Those fires are still burning. Otherwise expect a high temperature of 88 degrees with the wind out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier.