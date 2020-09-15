The Sept. 15, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The annual sheep drive in southern Douglas County took place in spite of the smoke.

John Flaherty/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — It’s a distance learning day for Carson Valley schools due to air quality in the very unhealthy range this morning. Meals will be available for pickup from Valley schools 9:30-11:30 a.m. Students at Zephyr Cove and Whittell will be in-person today

No one is quite as tired of hearing about the smoke as I am of writing about it, but it is likely to caste a pall over Carson Valley for a while. The Ranchos was at an air quality of 243 at 5 a.m. while Johnson Lane was reading 268 at 4 a.m. The Yerington Airport was down to 365 at 4 a.m. today, down from a peak of 577 late Monday morning. Bridgeport hit 1,112 at 2 p.m. Monday.

A dense smoke advisory continues through 5 p.m. today as light west and southwest winds push smoke into Western Nevada. Expect that advisory to be extended again later this morning. Don’t be surprised if that advisory is extended another day, and another.

Postcards from the Nevada Secretary of State’s office came in the mail to Nevada registered voters last week. Those may well have been to counteract the postcards sent by the Post Office which contained incorrect information about how Nevadans are voting this year. They used the voter rolls for that mailing list, so if you didn’t get one, visit govotedouglas.com to check your registration.

The Water Conveyance Advisory or Ditch Committee gave their blessing on Monday to a project to replace the culvert on the Martin Slough that will be required before a sidewalk can be installed south of Kingslane’s entrance. In all 150 feet of new concrete culvert will be installed before the sidewalk can be laid. A rapid flashing beacon will mark that crosswalk when the dust settles.

The Esmeralda Farmers Market will continue every Tuesday through September, which means there are only three left. Located in downtown Minden the farmers market is 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 29.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com