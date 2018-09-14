The Sept. 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Community Development Director Mimi Moss is retiring from county service effective Oct. 1. Mimi has been with the county for almost a quarter of a century.

The Douglas High School Class of 1978's reunion is 5 p.m. today at the J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room in Gardnerville..

A fire weather watch for gusty winds and low humidity goes into effect 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. This will turn into a red flag warning if the forecast holds. The low could drop to 33 degrees Sunday morning.

Today expect a high of 77 degrees and the southwest wind 10-15 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 25 mph.

