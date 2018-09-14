The Sept. 14 R-C Morning Report
September 14, 2018
Genoa, Nev. — Community Development Director Mimi Moss is retiring from county service effective Oct. 1. Mimi has been with the county for almost a quarter of a century.
The Douglas High School Class of 1978's reunion is 5 p.m. today at the J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room in Gardnerville..
Recommended Stories For You
A fire weather watch for gusty winds and low humidity goes into effect 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. This will turn into a red flag warning if the forecast holds. The low could drop to 33 degrees Sunday morning.
Today expect a high of 77 degrees and the southwest wind 10-15 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 25 mph.
The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Find out more about them at cvmchospital.org
Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com