The Sept. 14, 2020, R-C Morning Report

There were thousands of people at Minden-Tahoe Airport to attend President Trump's peaceful protest rally.

Genoa, Nev. — Visibility was down to five miles this morning at Minden-Tahoe Airport after clearing a little bit from Sunday morning, when it was down to 1.75 miles. The dense smoke advisory in effect this morning is suppose to end at 11 a.m., but don’t be surprised if it’s extended.

Backfiring on the Slink Fire on Saturday sent up a pretty impressive plume of smoke that prompted residents to call firefighters. The 26,440-acre fire is 54 percent contained and is mostly still burning on its western flank.

It will be November before the North Complex is contained, federal fire officials said on Sunday morning. That fire has burned 258,496 acres and has claimed 227 structures. The Creek Fire could be contained by mid-October and has claimed 365 structures. Reports are 33 people have been killed across California and Oregon.

The Douglas County Water Conveyance “Ditch” Committee is meeting 4 p.m. today to discuss replacing the culvert at the entrance to Kingslane in preparation for extending that sidewalk. You have to email planning@douglasnv.us to provide public comment or get meeting information.

With around two weeks left in the water year, we’ve yet to see a drop of rain in September and it doesn’t seem very likely we’ll get precipitation over the next week. Minden’s likely to remain at 65 percent for the year when it ends on Sept. 30.

I don’t expect the smoke to disappear at lunchtime today, but the southeast wind at 5-10 mph will help mix it up a little. Winds will be out of the southwest this afternoon at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Expect gusts as high as 25 mph. The high today could hit 89 degrees under sunny skies.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com