The Sept. 13 R-C Morning Report

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frecordcourier%2Fvideos%2F539018106527353%2F&show_text=0&width=560"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Genoa, Nev. — Waterloo Lane is scheduled to open 5 p.m. today, but as with all things Morning Report, you never know. It looks pretty done. The speed limit will stay at 35 mph.

Commissioners are meeting 11:30 a.m. to approve the minutes for the Aug. 2 meeting which were affected by a software glitch. Anyone who downloaded an agenda recently experienced some of what they're dealing with. I was getting a lot of scrambled pages.

Chautauqua performer C. W. Bayer will discuss and play the songs that defined the far West and the 49ers today, at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 US Highway 395 N, Gardnerville. Doors open at 6 p.m., lecture and musical presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $3 at the door Historical Society members are free.

A red flag warning has been canceled for Western Nevada as the front has passed south into Esmeralda and Nye counties, so that's the good news. But it will still be breezy today. Expect a high temperature of 73 degrees, with the winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 30 mph.

The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Find out more about them at cvmchospital.org