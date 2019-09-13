The Sept. 13 R-C Morning Report

Gardnerville resident Tim Berube caught this photo of a praying mantis.

Big bug

Genoa, Nev. — I’m hoping to receive more information today on the death of a motorcyclist on Mottsville Lane on Thursday afternoon. The wreck occurred around 1:20 p.m. I drove that route on my way home and it looks like the fence is down near the curve.

The 10thanniversary Fall Classic Golf Tournament benefitting the Carson Valley Medial Center Hospital Foundation is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. A good portion of The R-C’s staff will be staffing the tournament, so we will be closed periodically today.

There are a ton of things going on Saturday including the Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch, the Celtic Faire at the Dangberg Home Ranch, painting workshops at the River Fork Ranch car shows at the C.O.D. Casino in Minden and the Topaz Lodge.

While a fire weather watch is starting 1 p.m. Sunday in Western Nevada forecasters say it may be Monday before critical wind conditions make it south of Highway 50.

Today the forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperature of 88 degrees. The temperatures will peak at 90 on Saturday before starting to drop. The high is forecast to hit 68 degrees by Monday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com