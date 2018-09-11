The Sept. 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County investigators are out in the vicinity of Sunrise Pass Road this morning on an incident that occurred around midnight. I don't have any details so far this morning, but I'm told the scanner traffic last night indicated there might have been more than one fatality.

Flags are at half-staff today in honor of Patriot Day, remembering the 9-11 2001 terrorist attacks.

There are two master plan amendments going before planning commissioners today. A Gardnerville Ranchos church is seeking to convert half its lot into eight residential parcels. The owners of a parcel next to Crestmore Village want to build apartments. Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Jacks Valley Elementary School is up for $1.1 million in tender loving care. A contract to do the work goes before school board trustees at their 4 p.m. meeting in the Douglas High Media Center.

Douglas High School is hosting a districtwide science technology, engineering, art and math exploration night 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cocomoes will be serving up Bently beef for a free feed sponsored by Food For Thought. I'm told there will be robots.

We're getting a double dose of red flag warning starting 1 p.m. today. Expect a blustery day with sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees. Expect the wind to pick up to 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph this afternoon.

