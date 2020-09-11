The Sept. 11, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A memorial commemorating Sept. 11, 2001, in Chichester Estates in 2006.

Sarah King/R-C File Photo

Genoa, Nev. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse is riding 9 a.m. today from Heritage Park in observance of Sept. 11. Flags are at half-staff today in honor of the day. A 9-11 tribute that has previously been on display in Chichester Estates was missing on Thursday after the resident moved over the summer.

The Western Nevada College Veterans Resource Center and Wildcat Veterans Club are hosting exhibits and a presentation outside the Cedar Building at 8:45 a.m. today at the campus in Carson City.

Visibility at Minden-Tahoe Airport is down to six miles this morning as a dense smoke advisory continues through 5 p.m. today. The Ranchos Aspen Park smoke meter is reading 170, or unhealthy, as of 5 a.m.

The Fork Fire north of Pollock Pines is up to 2,200 acres and is 7 percent contained as of last report. Firefighers have a line around two-fifths of the 23,000-acre Slink Fire. The Creek Fire is at 275 square miles and has destroyed 60 homes southwest of Yosemite National Park.

East Fork has brush engines and administrators working on the California fires. Brush 10 left for the 244,203-acre North Complex fire burning west of Reno on Thursday morning.

Besides the smoke, expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees. The wind will start out calm, picking up out of the northwest at 5 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com