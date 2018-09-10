The Sept. 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Marines will be returning to Pickel Meadow today after the 6,900-acre Boot Fire forced the evacuation of the Mountain Warfare Training Center last week. Firefighters have a line around half the fire. Full containment is expected by Sept. 18.

I don't remember reporting that the one thing about the new vacation home rental ordinance that extends beyond the Tahoe Basin is the $5,000 fine for not having a permit. Since VHRs aren't allowed in the Valley, that means if you're on Air BnB in Gardnerville, get out.

Margaret Colescott will get to take her seat on the Senior Services and Public Transit Advisory Council at their meeting 8:15 a.m. today. Margaret is a 29-year resident of the county and implemented the first computerized billing system for East Fork Paramedic District.

A fire weather watch has been issued for 1-11 p.m. Tuesday. Don't be surprised if the National Weather Service raises the red flag for critical fire weather later today.

Today, expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 89 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com