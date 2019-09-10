The Sept. 10 R-C Morning Report

Work began on Highway 395 and the SK-curve on Monday night. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Traffic cam

Genoa, Nev. — Planning commissioners are set to tackle the permit for a slaughterhouse just west of the Centerville roundabout at their 1 p.m. meeting today. That debate has been raging across social media, and we’ll see how that translates into turnout at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

How the former drug and gang resistance education programs are being included in curriculum will be a topic of discussion at the Douglas County School Board 4 p.m. today at the Airport Training Center. Also on tap is a report from School Resource Officer John Meyer about deputies dealing with students during the year.

A semi truck got stuck on Highway 108 just west of the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center at about 2:37 a.m. Three hours later the tow has made it and they’re trying to get the truck cleared.

Today is the first of three public Stop the Bleed classes being held at the Gardnerville Fire Station at 1 p.m. The number to sign up is 782-9040. If you miss today’s there are also classes 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

It’s a brisk 38 degrees in Genoa this morning, with today’s high forecast to hit 71 degrees. This will be the trough for now, with highs climbing back up into the upper 80s by Saturday before taking another dip. The wind will be out of the west at 10-15 mph this afternoon, gusting to 25 mph tonight.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com