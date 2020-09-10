The Sept. 10, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Smoke creeps over the Carson Range on Wednesday afternoon. Expect more tonight.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Enjoy the clear air today because a shift in the wind is expected to bring dense smoke into Carson Valley around 5 p.m. today and lasting through Friday. We could see smoke through the weekend from the Fork Fire burning near Pollock Pines among others.

Hazardous fire conditions did what the coronavirus couldn’t … Close all 18 National Forests in California and their campgrounds as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. That includes the entire Tahoe Basin.

Half of the six new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday night were Douglas County residents, including two women in their 60s with previous connections and a Douglas woman in her 40s with no connection. Testing is back at Sunridge 4-6 p.m. Friday at Station 12.

Satellite detection shows the Slink fire has reached the Carson River’s East Fork in Alpine County and is burning toward Wolf Creek. It looks like the Fork Fire is calming down a little bit. Neither fire appears to have had significant growth overnight.

A paper-shredding event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the CalNeva Reality Parking lot, hosted by Douglas County Records Management and the Sierra Chapter of the Association of Records Managers and Administrators. Shredding is free, but they’re also collecting donations for the Suicide Prevention Network.

The first mini-Business Showcase is 4-6 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall focuses on healthcare professionals. Wear a mask and social distance. You can find out more at http://www.carsonvalleynv.org

Expect sunny skies with the high hitting near 84 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 5 mph in the afternoon, shifting northwest in the evening, which is how the smoke will get here.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com