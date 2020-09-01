The Sept. 1, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Flames from the Slink Fire resemble a lava flow on Monday. The fire has resulted in the evacuation of Walker and Coleville.

Reno Fire Department

Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville residents living along Ezell Street are asking the town to reverse the flow to reduce speeding where the street meets Gilman Avenue. Gardnerville’s meeting virtually 4:30 p.m. today. You can find out how to participate at http://www.townofgardnerville.com

Open space tax proponents will be at the town board meeting seeking an endorsement from Gardnerville for the ballot initiative. They’re scheduled to make a presentation to Genoans on Wednesday.

I’ve reached out to the Nevada Highway Patrol about the wreck on Highway 88 near the state line 8 a.m. Monday. I’ve heard at least one occupant was treated and released.

I can see the Pine Nuts from the across the Valley this morning, which is good considering the thickness of the smoke on Monday afternoon. Northeast winds are expected to transport the smoke out of the area, though we’ll still have some this morning.

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature of 87 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com