The real Jan. 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley participated in a press conference in Reno held by Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam after it was found a double homicide there is similar to our two Ranchos murders.

A score of residents turned out on a stormy Thursday night to learn about radon and to honor three Gardnerville school children for their posters about the deadly gas.

Monday is a holiday, so if you've got business with the government, banks or post office that won't wait until Tuesday, today's the day. The R-C will be open Monday, as will most businesses

While it rained many places, Heavenly Ski Resort reported 19 inches of new snow from this last storm. I've had 2.3 inches of precipitation since the beginning of the year in my gauge north of Genoa.

We could see some more rain today after 10 a.m. Expect cloudy skies and a high temperature of 46 degrees. The clouds will part on Saturday and then come right back again on Sunday.