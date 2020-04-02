The real April 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — If you bet against Gardnerville, you will lose. The town board will be meeting virtually Tuesday, at http://www.facebook.com/GardnervilleNV/ Comments are being taken by email at clouthan@douglasnv.us or text 775-790-7975. I’ll talk more about what’s on the agenda later.

Congratulations to JT Basque Bar & Dining Room which celebrated its 60thanniversary on Wednesday. Even in the depths of the coronavirus outbreak, they are serving take-out.

County commissioners are meeting virtually 1 p.m. today. It will be the first time the board has conducted one of these meetings. Commissioners will discuss syncing the county whistleblower rules with the state’s new laws and moving he law library to the Douglas County Public Library.

Prison Hill is still shaking with a 2.2 magnitude quake on Wednesday morning setting off an eight-temblor swarm that was still recording quakes at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Forecasters are watching a couple of systems expected to strike this weekend, including a quick one on Saturday and a bigger one on Sunday that could bring 35-50 mph winds to Carson Valley along with a chance of rain or snow.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature in the mid-50s. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5 mph, so much less breezy than Wednesday.

