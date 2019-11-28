The R-C Thanksgiving Report

Snowshoe Thompson says Happy Thanksgiving to all The R-C's readers. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Geona, Nev. — The third annual Carson Valley Turkey Trot to benefit the community food closet and the Douglas Animal Welfare Group should be starting out at Minden Park around 9 a.m.

If you’re dressing in a costume, make sure it’s a warm one, because it will be chilly in Minden this morning. It’s 14 degrees out as of this writing. I’m thinking Viking motifs might be good.

There are road controls in the Sierra, but traffic seems to be flowing easily. If you’ve got to go to the store this morning, like I do, take it easy.

Here’s a surprise. Another winter weather advisory has been issued for 4 p.m. today through 10 a.m. Friday and a winter storm watch kicks in 4 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Monday. It will be a crazy Thanksgiving weekend, I’m thinking.

I had the first appointment with my family doctor in a while on Monday and he reminded me there was a time, not so long ago, when there was a question whether I’d still be here. It has been a year since my stem cell transplant and so far things are clear. I’m so thankful for the family members who sacrificed to get me to my treatments, the friends who showed me so much support while I was sick, and The R-C’s readers, who’ve shown the patience of Job, as I sometimes struggled to serve this community. Thanks to all of you for your support, both over the past year and in the future.

