The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 16

Genoa, Nev. — A memorial service is noon Feb. 1 for Mashelle Begovich at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville. Sharkey’s daughter died Jan. 13, according to her obituary.

A 49 mph wind gust was reported at Minden-Tahoe Airport around 4 a.m., so that part of the forecast definitely came true. The winds are gusting out of the southwest at around 40 mph. There are no reported power outages in the regions so far this morning, but that could change at any time.

A winter weather advisory kicks in noon to 8 p.m. today with a chance of 2-5 inches of snow above 5,000 feet and a half to 2 inches in the Valley. We could see 65 mph wind gusts and blowing snow for this afternoon’s commute, so plan accordingly.

The first radon meeting in Douglas is 6:30 p.m. today in the Genoa Town Hall. The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will do its presentation and have mitigators handy to talk about fixing radon in your home.

Jim Woods will be offering a talk on Carson Valley’s raptors 6 p.m. today at The Nature Conservancy’s Whit Hall in Genoa. A $10 donation is suggested.

All Eagles & Ag bus tours are sold out, though the chamber is still taking names for waiting lists. The opening reception and the Falconer’s Dinner are still open. Call 782-8144 or visit http://www.carsonvalleynv.org

We’ve probably already hit the high temperature for the day at 45 degrees. I expect the temperature to drop as the cold front arrives. We’ve got wind all day, so save often. This storm feels like one where the snow portion ends up getting shredded over the Sierra, but you never know.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com