The R-C Memorial Day 2020 Report

Sunday's sunset was something to behold. Tim Berube took this photo from his Gardnerville Ranchos home.

redskyatnight

Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Sheriff’s Battle Born Mounted Posse will conduct an honor ride through Eastside Memorial Park in Minden around 11:30 a.m. today in honor of the veterans buried there.

A World War II Stearman biplane flown by Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation’s Darryl Fisher will honor veterans living at Carson Valley Senior Living 11 a.m. today with a flyover.

Flags are at half-staff today in honor of military service men and women who’ve fought and died for our country.

East Fork firefighters responded to two trees on fire near the Johnson Lane sandpits around 7 p.m. Sunday. The spot was apparently a difficult one to reach so it took a while to extinguish the blaze. Be careful with fire out there folks.

We could see record high temperatures this week as a heat wave arrives in Carson Valley, cracking 90 degrees for the first time in 2020. Tuesday’s record of 90 degrees set in 1986 looks to be the easiest, but Wednesday’s 93 degrees set in 2005 could be vulnerable, too.

Expect sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees. The breeze will pick up out of the northwest at 5 mph this afternoon.

