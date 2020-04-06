The R-C April 6, 2020, Morning Report

Jeff Bovero took this photo of a cloud formation Friday while fishing at Topaz.

Genoa, Nev. — If you’re headed above 5,000 feet expect to run into road controls, including Kingsbury Grade, Highway 50 at the Lake and Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts. Highway 88 is closed between Caples and Silver lakes.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. today for Western Nevada. Looking at the weather cameras the roads in the Valley are wet and the temperature is hovering right at freezing, so there could be some slick spots on the bridges.

We got a little taste of what the reaction would be to a real lockdown on Sunday when the sheriff issued a statement about juveniles running loose during the stay-at-home order. He was talking about those out after curfew, but the reaction on social media was immediate and visceral.

Nice weather late last week had crowds returning to the skate park and other recreational areas, but Mother Nature’s pretty much hung out the closed sign for now. In the words of the immortal Moe Howard, “Spread out!”

Heavenly got 9 inches of snow over 24 hours from this last storm. Ebbetts Pass got up to 18 inches over the same period of time, which is good news for the East Fork of the Carson River. My gauge north of Genoa saw .12 inches of precipitation.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com