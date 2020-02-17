The Presidents Day Morning Report

Tim Berube took this photo of the clouds behind his weather vane on Saturday.

Genoa, Nev. — The Clampers will be hosting a Snowshoe Thompson Chautauqua featuring Steve Hale 3 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Main St., Gardnerville. Snowshoe delivered the mail to Carson Valley by skiing over the Sierra in the early settlement years.

Unless Snowshoe’s got some mail in his rucksack, there won’t be any delivery today, because the Post Office is closed for Presidents Day. So are government offices, banks, schools, libraries and The Record-Courier.

Want to portray someone displaced by a disaster? Douglas County Emergency Management is planning an evacuation shelter drill on March 18 and is looking for volunteers to be survivors. Anyone interested should contact Jill Hemenway at 775-848-2926 or jill.hemenway@redcross.org. Volunteers should be prepared with sheet music for a song … of woe.

Democrats continue their early caucus voting in Douglas County with polls open again today. I heard Saturday saw some glitches with keeping the iPads used to check in voters on Saturday going. It could be a harbinger or just opening night jitters.

The Carson River Basin has the highest percentage of snow-water equivalent at 70 percent in the four major basins, which is not a good thing. The Walker River is at 54 percent both Tahoe and Truckee basins are at 62 percent.

Officially, this winter has been a big disappointment precipitation-wise with only .55 inches of moisture in Minden since Dec. 21, which is way below the average of around 3 inches. Early December’s storm was the only bright spot with 2.07 inches of moisture, making up for an otherwise very dry fall.

It will be a week before we see any additional precipitation, according to the forecast. For today, expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s. Pretty much lather, rinse, repeat on the forecast for the rest of the week.

Kurt Hildebrand is Editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com