The Oct. 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — We should learn the identity of a man whose body was found near the Chichester ponds on Monday morning. There might even be more information about what happened to him. When I went out to check, Search and Rescue was combing the field for something related to the death.

Planning commissioners will discuss a 75-unit patio home project on 18 acres on Mountain Meadow Drive north of Genoa. There's also a request to allow 46 individual lots for townhomes in phase 3 of the Monterra project in Minden. Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. in the Douglas County Courthouse.

School board trustees will hear a report about students' progress under the Nevada School Performance Framework. Trustees meet 4 p.m. at the Airport Training Center off Airport Road.

Sierra Lutheran High School is having a visitation day for potential students 9 a.m. to noon today. The school is located in northern Douglas County above Sunridge.

Apparently my tomatoes survived the frost and I'll get another day or two of sun before I have to roll them in. Today expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 72 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

