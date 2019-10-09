The Oct. 9 R-C Morning Report

Satellite detection of the area burning near Kirkwood shows active fire as of 4:50 a.m.

Genoa, Nev. — A prescribed burn near Kirkwood was still active as of 4:30 a.m. today, according to U.S. Geological Survey satellite detection as foresters tried to complete their task despite a red flag warning for extreme fire weather.

The cold front that brought gusty winds and low humidity overnight is set to expire at 8 a.m. on the East Slope of the Sierra, but is set to pick up on the west slope 8 p.m. today and last until 5 p.m. Thursday.

It’s a blustery morning out, but quite balmy with the temperature around 60 degrees as the cold front pushes warm air south in front of it. Expect the temperatures to drop this morning as the cold front passes. We’ve probably already experienced today’s high temperature.

Planning commissioners voted 6-1 Tuesday to recommend a 16-unit residential project at the end of Cherokee Drive in Jacks Valley. The lots are larger than an acre each but require septic tanks and a deed restriction on 19 remaining acres.

Maureen Casey was the lone vote against, citing the septic issue.

Gardnerville Elementary students will be celebrating Walk to School Day 9:15 a.m. at Heritage Park and the crossing the Martin Slough Loop to the school. Watch out for the kids crossing Gilman Avenue this morning.

Expect today’s high temperature to hit 55 degrees with the wind out of the northeast at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com