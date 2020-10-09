The Oct. 9, 2020, R-C Morning Report

How do we like these apples? Why jellied, of course. Also as apple butter, apple pie filling, apple sauce and any one of a number of other apple products.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. —The last measurable rain in Genoa was Aug. 17, which means we’re coming up on 54 days of dry weather. A fire weather watch has been issued for Western Nevada 1-8 p.m. Saturday for gusty winds.

While the humidity won’t be that low, the lack of moisture has left vegetation tinder dry, so avoid producing sparks. Don’t be surprised if the watch turns into a full red flag warning later today.

There are an awful lot of dead skunks stinking up Carson Valley’s byways these days. It’s skunk mating season, so you don’t have to be driving to get a whiff. Keep a weather eye out while driving, because skunks assume they’re in charge.

Douglas Emergency Management reported five new cases of the coronavirus and three recoveries on Thursday. The county has 31 active cases, up from two dozen on Oct. 1. Emergency Manager Tod Carlini said masks, staying home when your sick and washing your hands all contribute to avoiding catching the virus.

The next combined flu clinic and coronavirus testing in Douglas is Oct. 15 at Douglas High School. Douglas residents may also participate 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carson High School at 1111 Saliman Road at the capital.

No rain is expected over the next week, and the lows are expected to drop to 35 on Sunday night. Today expect the haze to clear out around lunchtime as the wind picks up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The high today is forecast to hit 77 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com