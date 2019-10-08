The Oct. 8 R-C Smoking Report

Smoke obscures the Carson Range from Jacks Valley Road on Monday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The smoke levels at the Gardnerville Ranchos air station peaked at 67 around 10 p.m. Monday night thanks to a fire burning near Caples Lake in the central Sierra.

If that is a prescribed burn, someone should put it out before the red flag warning hits 2 p.m. today. It is going to be a long blustery night tonight with up to 35 mph wind gusts.

A tentative subdivision map for a project located north of Jacks Valley goes before Planning Commissioners 1 p.m. today. Willow Hills has shrunk from 31 homes to 16 after concerns about the additional septic tanks. Planning commissioners meet at the county courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

It will be principalooza at the Douglas County school board meeting 4 p.m. today at the Airport Training Center. The district’s principals will be reporting on their schools at the meeting.

Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 79 degrees, with the wind starting out at 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com