The Oct. 7 R-C Morning Report

Dakota Wass performs at Saturday's Fall Festival in Heritage Park in Gardnerville. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — A fire weather watch has been issued for Mono and Alpine counties for gusty winds and low humidity starting 2 p.m. Tuesday and running through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

After the front passes, don’t be surprised to see small fires all over the eastern Sierra this month, as the National Forest starts pile burning. Clear Creek and Genoa in Douglas County will see some burning, as will Woodfords and Walker in California.

Open burning begins Saturday in the East Fork Fire Protection District. You can download a permit at eastforkfire.org. Remember to call every day to find out if it’s a permissive burn day.

County commissioners may participate in a tour of the VIP Rubber and Plastics plant 1 p.m. today. The tour is not open to the public and they’re not supposed to be deliberating. The company won the county’s spotlight award a week or so ago.

I took advantage of last weekend to get my trees some deep water before the hard freeze sets in on Wednesday night, with the low dipping down to 23 degrees. If you haven’t unhooked your hoses, it’s time to get to it.

We’ll have a couple of warm days early this week until Wednesday when a cold front rolls in. Today and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the week with the temperature climbing to 79 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com