The Oct. 7, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Fireworks brighten the night sky over Gardnerville during the Christmas Kickoff held in Heritage Park.

Jay Aldrich/Special to The R-C |

Genoa, Nev. — A second combined coronavirus testing and flu vaccine clinic in Douglas County is 4-6 p.m. today at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Douglas had five new cases of the virus and one recovery bringing the total to 29 active cases and 300 recoveries.

Fireworks will be a great way to help give 2020 the bum’s rush, Gardnerville Town Board members decided on Tuesday. A pared down version of the town’s Dec. 3 Christmas Kickoff will include fireworks and the lighting of the gazebo and the tree.

Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said he didn’t feel it was right to ask the businesses to help sponsor the $5,100 cost of the fireworks, but I’ve no such compunction. If you want to help figuratively set 2020 on fire and push it off a cliff, then call the town at 782-7134.

Genoans will discuss accepting a $10,000 donation tonight from the Friends of Genoa made by Betsy Cooksey for the “This Ain’t the Last Dance Golf Classic” Genoans are meeting 5:30 p.m. in person in the town hall, 2287 Main St.

A fundraiser for Kylee Lash that has had to be postponed twice due to the coronavirus outbreak is on for 3-9 p.m. Oct. 17 after being postponed in March and again in July. Minden Town Board members will discuss closing Fourth Street near the Corner Bar, which is hosting the event. The Town Board is meeting in person 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue.

The smoke returns 1-2 p.m. today with hazy conditions continuing through Thursday, but then we’re looking at a change in the weather to something more seasonable. Expect a high temperature today of 84 degrees, with the wind out of the west 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com