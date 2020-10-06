The Oct. 6, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The Corley Ranch is hosting its annual harvest festival weekends this month.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville Town Board members may take a U-turn on changing the traffic patterns around Heritage Park today. While Ezell will likely switch directions we’ll see what the town board says about the rest. They meet in person at 4:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville.

One of the only gaps in Muller Lane Parkway, the former Ashland Park subdivision, goes before Gardnerville for a tentative and zoning map today. The project consists of 190 single-family lots and is located north of Toler Lane near Stodieck Park.

Alpine County mailed out ballots to its active voters on Monday. The county has been conducting its elections through the mails for nearly 40 years.

Alpine Clerk Teola Tremayne said they’ve added a drop box where voters can drop off their ballots 24 hours a day through Nov. 3. The office is closed, but voters can ask questions at elections@alpinecountyca.gov or 530.694.2281.

The 8,000-acre Baccarat Fire burning along Red Rock Road north of Reno is not really the source of the blip in air quality in the Ranchos this morning, which is showing a 65 as of 5 a.m. Truckee Meadows firefighters report Red Rock Road has reopened and that they’ve got a line around a tenth of the blaze. Our smoke is coming from the Southern California fires.

The haze is supposed to increase 1-4 p.m. today as the winds shift to the west at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Expect a high temperature of 84 degrees today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com