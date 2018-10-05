The Oct. 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Like Muller Lane Parkway, a series of development agreements that might spur its completion remain unfinished. County commissioners decided at 9:15 p.m. Thursday that they would continue the agreements until the Nov. 1 meeting, but promised a spot early on the agenda to attorney Mark Forsberg.

Tonight is the big Homecoming Game against Galena. The king and queen will be crowned at halftime Rain shut down Wednesday's parade and celebration at Minden Park. According to the National Weather Service, .42 inches of rain fell on Wednesday in Minden.

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere will be dedicating the big monument in front of the Douglas County Courthouse noon on Saturday.

Heritage Park will be a busy place starting 9 a.m. Saturday with scarecrow making, coffin races and even some harvesting.

Expect the weather today to be mostly sunny and cool with the high at 69 degrees. Tonight's low will hit 40. Sunday's low is expected to hover at 32 degrees, so plan accordingly.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com