The Oct. 5, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Even the TV news turned up at Saturday's combined flu clinic and coronavirus testing event.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — More than 550 people were vaccinated for the flu on Saturday, with 311 at Douglas High School’s clinic and another 246 at the Veterans Administration Clinic in Gardnerville. There were 341 coronavirus tests conducted at the school on Monday.

There were seven new cases of coronavirus reported over the weekend and three recoveries, according to East Fork Fire District. Testing and flu shots are back in Douglas 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School. Alpine reported a third case of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Centerville Lane between Foothill Road and Highway 88 is supposed to close for culvert work today. If you’re heading to or from the Ranchos to the Lake, take 88 to Mottsville and cross there.

Firefighters have enough of a handle on the Slink Fire near Coleville than they’re using it to manage the bit on the Carson Iceberg Wilderness. The rest of the fires are still burning.

Though it was forecast to be occasionally smoky over the weekend, the air quality never cracked moderate levels, which is good.

There’s a chance of rain in the forecast for next weekend, we’ll see if that materializes. We are due. Today we should see sunny skies with a high near 84. The wind should pick up out of the west at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com