The Oct. 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Minden-Tahoe Airport received just over a third of an inch of rain on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since July 22.That's about half the average precipitation for the month of October.

Genoa Town Board members discussed the future management of the town on Wednesday night. I hear county public information officer Melissa Blosser may be up for the interim manager's job.

A proposal to transfer the big pond on the Dean Seeman Trust Property south of Buckeye to the town of Minden goes before county commissioners when they meet starting at 1 p.m. today. The town is proposing converting that to a fishing hole.

That pond would be an amenity along the Martin Slough trail, which is subject of an agreement between the state and county that's also before commissioners today at their meeting in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. in Minden.

There'sÂ a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms today, but not as great as Wednesday. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 63 degrees.

