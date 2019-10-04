The Oct. 4 R-C Morning Report

Sue Dargusch sent in this photo of frozen roses.

Genoa, Nev. — Purple balloons, speakers and a candlelight vigil opened National Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Thursday evening at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Earlier in the day, the county commission issued a proclamation.

A proposal by Minden-Tahoe Airport to evict Minden Air Corp. for not paying its rent was pulled from the commissioners’ agenda on Thursday. I’ve reached out to the airport to find out what’s happening.

The Tigers are playing Wooster 7 tonight at Douglas High School’s homecoming game. The king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

Ghostober kicks off 3 p.m. today at the Douglas County Fairgrounds where the Sheriff’s Office is hosting their third haunted Fairgrounds. Little kids go 3-5:30 p.m. while the real deal starts at 6 p.m. They’ll be open every Friday and Saturday this month.

Coffin races and scarecrow making are just some of the events at Heritage Park 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There are quite a few things happening in the Valley this weekend. Check The R-C’s calendar for more information.

Expect a nice fall day today with sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees. The weather is supposed to warm up a tad over the next few days, hitting 79 by Monday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier.