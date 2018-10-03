The Oct. 3 R-C Morning Report

Douglas High's Homecoming celebration spills out into the town of Minden tonight with a parade down Esmeralda Avenue and around the park starting at 5 p.m. They will also be announcing their hall of fame inductees.

Genoa Town Manager Phil Ritger will present his final Candy Dance Report to the town board 6:30 p.m. Ritger leaves Oct. 5 to become the county's new public works director.

There are pretty good odds we might see some rain today, with the chance of showers at 80 percent. Expect a high temperature of 67 degrees under cloudy skies.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier.