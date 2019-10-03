The Oct. 3 R-C Morning Report

The Crandall clan gather around Joey and his plaque on Wednesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — I made it to the Fall Fest at Minden Park celebrating Douglas High School Homecoming in time to see former R-C Sports and Internet Editor Joey Crandall inducted into the high school’s Hall of Fame. Joey is a 1998 graduate of Douglas High School, who worked at The R-C for a decade.

I’m following up on a report of a fatal collision that occurred Saturday afternoon on Ebbetts Pass. When I get more information I’ll post that.

County commissioners meet 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County courthouse where the longest item will be reviewing the norms and procedures manual. They will also introduce an ordinance to add 78 acres to Genoa and another to add a new category for gaming establishments.

Expect sunny skies with a high near 69 degrees. The zephyr will pick up to 15-20 mph out of the southwest this afternoon, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com