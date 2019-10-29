The Oct. 29 R-C Morning Report

Deer eat dried leaves like potato chips north of Genoa. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — A brush engine with four East Fork firefighters responded to the Kincade fire as part of a Lake Tahoe Basin Strike Team. The crew will be out for about two weeks.

The Kincade fire is 74,324 acres and 15 percent contained as it burns north of Santa Rosa, Calif. It has been burning since Oct. 23.

Douglas County Public Works is hosting an open house 3:30-6 p.m. today at its Minden-Tahoe Airport building, 1120 Airport Road.

A ribbon cutting is 8 a.m. today for the new Chase Bank in Gardnerville. The bank will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1353 Main St.

Today is supposed to be sunny with a high of 48 degrees and the wind out of the north at 5-15 mph. Expect very low temperatures on Tuesday morning with the low forecast to hit 11 degrees in Minden.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com