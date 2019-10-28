The Oct. 28 R-C Morning Report

A few hopeful birders were still in Marklleville on Saturday after a sighting of a rare bird near the Alpine Courthouse on Thursday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Birders flocked to Markleeville after a sighting of a rare yellow-browed warbler was reported on Thursday. I’ve been told that one birdwatcher flew in from Texas. By Saturday most of the excitement was over with a couple of birders saying they saw yellow-rumped warblers but none of the yellow-browed variety.

The Chateau at Gardnerville is offering a free breakfast this morning to first responders in honor of National First Responders Day. Breakfast is 9-11 a.m.

School is back in session after the end of fall break, just in time for Halloween. While there are lots of events, folks in the neighborhoods should prepare for free range trick-or-treaters on Thursday.

My thermometer dropped down to 12 degrees this morning before sunrise. I can’t confirm it, but I suspect this morning is the coldest low so far this fall.

Today will be sunny and a little warmer than Thursday with the high straining toward 60 degrees. Expect another blast of cold air on Tuesday.

