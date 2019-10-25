The Oct. 25 R-C Morning Report

Happy Nevada Day

nevadaday

Genoa, Nev. — Happy sort of Nevada Day. School’s been out for the week, so there’s not much different there. State and local government offices will be closed today. Credit unions are closed but most national banking chains remain open. The mails will run today.

This is as far from actual Nevada Day, which is Oct. 31, as the holiday can get on the calendar. Next year the holiday is Oct. 30 and the parade celebrating Nevada’s birth will be on its actual birthday.

The master plan open house at the Minden Inn on Thursday was sparsely attended, but it did give the county folks an opportunity to talk one on one with the people who did turn out.

Today and Saturday will be the last days of the Sheriff’s Haunted Fairgrounds. The Carson Valley Art Association’s scholarship art show opens today and goes through the weekend. These items and more are in The R-C’s calendar, on stands now, only a buck.

Today and Saturday are going to be as nice a days as you could ask for with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s before a cold front arrives on Sunday with the high dropping into the 40s.

