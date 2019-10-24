The Oct. 24 R-C Morning Report

The Capitol Curbside Cafe Food Truck was out at the River Fork Ranch on Wednesday evening for Family STEM night. Kurt Hildebrand photo

stemnight

Genoa, Nev. — The master plan workshops went out like a lamb on Wednesday in Indian Hills with around 32 residents attending, according to my source. Douglas County Community Development is hosting an open house 2-5 p.m. today at the Minden Inn.

I skipped the Indian Hills session and visited the River Fork Ranch STEM night which was chock full of cute kids doing science, which will ensure our future as much as any master plan.

The Touch of Class Craft Show is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Artist Joyce Pike is having an artists reception 4-7 p.m. today at Prism Photographics Gallery, which is in the old Minden Wool Warehouse at Buckeye and Highway 395.

And to decompress after all that Carolyn Dolan is performing live 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Pink House in Genoa, which features a $5 wine and cheese tasting. Call for reservations if you’re planning to have dinner.

It doesn’t take much wind on one side of the Sierra to generate a big blast on the other side. While we’re enjoying beautiful weather and light breezes, California will be getting heavy winds and has a red flag warning for extreme fire danger.

That also applies to Lake Tahoe, where 1-3-foot waves will be kicked up by easterly wind gusts of up to 40 mph 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 67 degrees today with that same easterly wind blowing at a leisurely 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com