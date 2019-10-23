The Oct. 23 R-C Morning Report

The former Midland Garage was a pile of rubble on Tuesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

midlandnomore

Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville’s Midland Garage is no more. The structure was torn down on Tuesday as part of the expansion of J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room’s parking lot expansion. An outbuilding, which predates both the garage and the JT remains.

I went through the lists and counted 140 people who took the time to sign in at the Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville on Tuesday. I don’t know the capacity of the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, but it was surely up to the gunnels on Monday night. The master plan workshops wrap up in Indian Hills 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the improvement district’s board meeting room.

It seems we get some extra traffic collisions when the weather turns nice and this week has been no exception. The worst was a motorcycle spill around lunchtime at Kingsbury and Foothill when equipment from a BMW became entangled in its rear wheel and locked up, according to the NHP. Both riders were transported with claimed injuries.

There were two wrecks of note on Tuesday, including a T-bone collision at 395 and Stephanie and one right across from the office. R-C Associate Publisher Tara Addeo said she was right behind the north Valley collision and said it was pretty scary.

There have also been a slew of prescribed burns called in as fires. One prescribed burn that was a fire at Caples Lake is almost three-quarters contained at 3,434 acres.

Expect another gorgeous fall day today with sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com