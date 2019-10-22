The Oct. 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Topaz Ranch Estates residents packed their community center on Monday evening for the first workshop on the master plan peppering county officials with questions. The master plan road show moves on to the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville 4:30 p.m. today and Indian Hills 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

I’ve received word there are two petitions going around the Valley, one opposed to the Park receiving area swap and the other against the slaughterhouse. While certainly an indication of residents’ feelings, I’m checking to see if either was filed with the Clerk’s office on the front end.

Foresters seem to have the Caples Lake fire more or less under control and for the next few days, the smoke should be headed the other direction.

More than 120 people turned out to tour the Genoa Cemetery on Saturday, which is a pretty good turnout. They’re going to go to Fredericksburg Cemetery next year.

Expect another nice day today with sunny skies and the high temperature hitting 73 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com